(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just northwest of Mineral Palace Park, on a report of a domestic fight.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a victim who said they had been assaulted by 32-year-old Michael Norris Jr. The victim said Norris had also threatened to stab them, but they were able to escape the house.

The victim told officers that several more people were still inside the house with Norris, and officers saw them looking out the windows but they refused to come out.

About an hour later, PPD said people started coming out of the home, but Norris still refused to leave. A search warrant was issued for the home and the SWAT team responded. Around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, SWAT team members entered the home and took Norris into custody.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Norris is due in Pueblo County Court on Jan. 30.