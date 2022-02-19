Man attempts to steal truck from Pueblo West Walmart owned by off-duty deputy

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed over to the Walmart at 78 N. McCulloch Boulevard just after 9 a.m. on Saturday after they were alerted to a man who’d walked out of the store with about $300 worth on merchandise he had not paid for.

Once on scene, deputies say they found that man trying to steal a vehicle in the store parking lot.

That man, 47-year-old Amir Everett of Denver, reportedly told employees that he had a gun as he walked out of the store with stolen items.

Everett then put those items into the bed of a truck parked nearby, broke a window, and tried to start the vehicle. As it turns out, the truck belonged to an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputies say Everett was inside the truck when they arrived. They say initially, Everett refused order to exit the truck, but that eventually, he complied. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.