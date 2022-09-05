COLORADO SPRINGS — A police officer was escorting a man from the hospital to a patrol car when the suspect became uncooperative and assaulted two officers.

According to Colorado Springs Police, At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an officer was walking a suspect from the hospital to their patrol vehicle when the suspect became uncooperative and non-compliant. While officers attempted to control the suspect, two officers were assaulted.

Both officers were treated at the hospital and released shortly after.

The suspect was charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer in addition to his original charge.