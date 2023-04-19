(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect is under arrest after he allegedly attacked a friend with a knife and a sledgehammer, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officers responded to the area of Summit Avenue and Manitou Boulevard, southwest of the Uintah Street exit of I-25, on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with “severe injuries.” The victim told officers that he had been attacked by a “friend” with a knife and a sledgehammer at a home nearby. CSPD said officers followed the victim’s blood trail to the home where the assault happened.

At the home, officers found the suspect, identified as Richard Conlon, along with the knife and sledgehammer, and Conlon was taken into custody. CSPD said the victim had to undergo surgery for his injuries, but he is expected to survive.