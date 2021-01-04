Man assaulted, robbed in northeastern Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who assaulted and robbed the resident of a northeastern Colorado Springs apartment early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment on Copper Crest View, which is in the area of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road. Four or five people entered the victim’s apartment, according to police. While some of the suspects assaulted him, others stole items, including clothing, from inside the apartment.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and face.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).