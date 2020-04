COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man sustained several skull fractures in an assault on the Midland Trail near America the Beautiful Park Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the assault happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim told police he was walking on the trail underneath the Cimarron Street bridge when an unknown person assaulted him with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for several skull fractures.

No suspects have been arrested.