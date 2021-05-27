Man arrested on stalking charges; accused of trying to open Colorado Springs teen’s window

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on burglary and stalking charges after he was caught looking into a 17-year-old girl’s window multiple times over the course of six weeks, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said their investigation began May 19, when they got a call about a burglary attempt on Delmonico Drive. The victim told police that on May 17, a man had tried to open her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom window. The victim installed security cameras the next day. The day after that, the cameras captured the suspect at the victim’s window.

Later that day, police conducted surveillance in the area. Around 10:15 p.m., the officer saw the man return, according to police. He was arrested without incident.

Police investigated and determined the suspect had been by the girl’s window about 12 times over the past six weeks.

While they were investigating, officers determined the same suspect had been involved in a burglary attempt on West Rockrimmon Boulevard in November. In that case, the suspect was caught on video opening a car door, then entering an enclosed porch. He then tried to enter the home, where a 17-year-old girl was home alone, according to police.

Police said the suspect was wearing the same jacket, a brown jacket with buttons across the front, in both incidents.

The suspect, 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom, is facing stalking and attempted burglary charges for the recent case, as well as burglary and trespassing charges for the November case.