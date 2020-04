COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges for pimping a woman in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said on December 30, they started investigating a report that Dwayne Blake, 39, was pimping a woman. They got a warrant for his arrest on March 19, and arrested him Monday.

Blake is charged with pimping, which is a felony, and pandering-arranging prostitution, which is a misdemeanor.