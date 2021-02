COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on pimping charges after an incident at a Colorado Springs hotel in November, according to police.

Police said on November 10, they got a call about an argument at a hotel. When officers arrived, they found a sex-buying arrangement between a man and a woman, according to police. The woman told police that she was being pimped by her boyfriend.

The suspect, 49-year-old Eddie Vigil, was arrested on Friday. He is charged with pimping.