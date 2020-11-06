Man arrested on pimping charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on pimping charges in southern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said William Roberson, 27, was arrested around 2 p.m. in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. Police said the arrest came as they were working a case that started in July and involved a known human trafficking victim. While contacting the victim, officers found cause to arrest Roberson, who was with her, according to police.

No other details about the case were immediately released.