Man arrested on pimping charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was arrested on domestic violence charges in Colorado Springs last month is now also charged with pimping, according to police.

Police said in early March, they were notified about a possible human trafficking situation at a hotel in the area of Interstate 25 and Circle Drive. The suspect had been arrested the day before on charges of domestic violence-related strangulation, according to police, and there were indicators he may have been trafficking a woman who was living with him.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jamaal Antonetty, was arrested again Thursday after an ongoing investigation. He is charged with pimping and violation of a protection order.