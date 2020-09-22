Man arrested on multiple pimping charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers found evidence that he trafficked a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

Police said in late July, the Department of Human Services notified them about a 16-year-old girl who had possibly been sex trafficked. Officers interviewed the girl and identified a possible second victim, a woman.

The suspect. 26-year-old Emmanuel Eldridge, was arrested Monday afternoon. Police said officers pulled him over in the area of Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Eldridge is charged with human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child, and pimping.