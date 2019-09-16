Man arrested on DUI charges after Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after several people were injured in a single-car crash in southern Colorado Springs Saturday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard. Police said the car came out of the Mission Trace shopping center and went southbound at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control, and the car flipped on its side and hit a tree, according to police.

Police said a total of five people were in the car. They were all hospitalized with various injuries.

Police said the driver, Jesus Alvarez-Ramirez, was arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular assault.