COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on drug charges at Memorial Park Thursday, according to police.

Police said the arrest happened around 6 p.m. Officers were sent to the south end of the park as part of the police department’s ongoing effort to rid the area of drug activity.

Police said the officers contacted several people. One of them, 55-year-old Anthony Pride, was arrested on charges of distribution of a schedule two controlled substance.