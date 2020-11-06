Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges for second time in three months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material for the second time in three months, according to Colorado Springs police.

According to court records, Matthew Wissing, 31, was arrested Tuesday and bonded out of jail Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. According to court records, the alleged crimes happened between February and October of this year.

Police said Wissing was arrested “in a similar but unrelated case” in late August. He is also charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in that case. According to court records, these alleged crimes happened in July and August. Wissing posted bond the day after that arrest.