Man arrested on arson charges after Security fire

SECURITY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on arson charges after a fire damaged two homes in Security Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about a fire on Security Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they escorted people out of the homes and the fire area. The fire ended up damaging two homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance and determined that a man who had portrayed himself as a witness was actually a suspect in the fire. He was identified as Tre Williams, 28.

Williams was jailed on charges of first-degree arson, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.