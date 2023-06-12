(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — A man was arrested on weapons and drug charges after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) executed a raid at a home in Woodland Park on Thursday, June 8.

TCSO said the TCSO Narcotics Team and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Blackfoot Trail, east of North Highway 67.

TCSO said the search resulted in the recovery of approximately 2,000 Fentanyl pills, 1,000 Xanax pills, 59 Suboxone strips, more than $1,500 in cash, a 45 caliber handgun, a 12 gauge shotgun, and multiple magazines and boxes of ammunition.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

TCSO said 27-year-old Markus Deimling was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Distribution, and Special Offender. He is due in Teller County Court on June 26.