Man arrested in stabbing at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he stabbed another person at a Colorado Springs motel Monday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5 a.m. at the WoodSpring Suites on North Chestnut Street. The victim sustained a severe cut to his right thigh, according to police. He was able to identify the suspect by name and give a description before being taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Billy Irwin, was still in the room where the stabbing happened, according to police. Officers arrested him without incident.

