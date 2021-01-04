Man arrested in southern Colorado Springs burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after officers found him hiding inside a burglarized business in southern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at a business on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard east of Venetucci Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a shattered storefront window large enough for a person to enter through.

Officers searched the business and found a man hiding inside. He was arrested without further incident, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local