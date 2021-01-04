Man arrested in southern Colorado Springs burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after officers found him hiding inside a burglarized business in southern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at a business on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard east of Venetucci Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a shattered storefront window large enough for a person to enter through.

Officers searched the business and found a man hiding inside. He was arrested without further incident, according to police.