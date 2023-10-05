(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in which an officer with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was shot while responding to a domestic violence incident.

According to PPD, at about 9:11 a.m. on Wednesday, two officers were called to the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane about a domestic violence call with weapons. When officers arrived, they removed a woman from the home.

While officers were responding to the incident, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Deon Council-Rivera, opened fire on officers, hitting one of them. PPD said on Wednesday that the officer was taken to the hospital and that their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Council-Rivera was arrested on multiple charges:

Three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

First Degree Assault

Two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault

Domestic Violence

Menacing with a Deadly Weapon

False Imprisonment

Third Degree Assault

Child Abuse

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting is being investigated by the Critical Incident Team (CIT), with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) taking the lead in the investigation. The CIRT includes investigators with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, PPD, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller issued a statement, explaining that the injured officer underwent surgery on Wednesday and would be returning home on Thursday.

“Officers in our department risked their lives for the safety and well-being of members of our community and one of them was shot and wounded in the process,” said Chief Noeller. “This is a glaring example of the dangers the officers of the Pueblo Police Department and officers around the country face daily. I was impressed and am very proud of the response of our officers and thankful to the other agencies who responded to help during this dangerous incident. My family and I are praying for a speedy recovery from his injuries. I am asking for privacy for the officer who was wounded and his family. This has been a traumatic experience for our wounded officer, and everyone involved in the incident, and I would ask the public to continue keeping the officers and civilian employees of our department in their thoughts. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team (CIT) has been activated, and we look forward to the results of a thorough and complete investigation into the actions that unfolded.”

Council Rivera is due in Pueblo County Court on Oct. 11.