(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 30-year-old man is under arrest in Pueblo County after he was found in possession of more than 9,000 fentanyl pills.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), a Special Investigations Detective was working as part of a joint law enforcement operation in Pueblo when 30-year-old Jose Barron ran from law enforcement as they were investigating a possible stolen car.

PCSO said Barron had a gun in his hand and a backpack as he ran toward several nearby businesses. The detective was able to position his patrol car in Barron’s way to prevent him from entering one of the businesses, and Barron ran into the car, dropping his handgun.

PCSO said Barron continued to run but slipped on some rocks and also dropped the backpack, and was eventually taken into custody. After a search warrant was executed on the backpack, detectives discovered more than 9,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $62,000 and another handgun.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Barron was arrested on outstanding warrants, though PCSO said additional charges are expected as a result of the drugs and weapons found in his possession. He is being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a parole hold and bonds totaling $102,500. He is due in court on July 31.