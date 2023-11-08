(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Detectives from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested a man wanted out of Iron County, Missouri on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to PCSO, on Monday 48-year-old Jerry Lambert was found and arrested by detectives of the Special Investigations Unit in the 1400 block of Spruce Street south of West Northern Avenue.

Lambert was wanted out of Iron County, Missouri on a warrant for First-Degree Sodomy.

PCSO said Lambert was booked into the Pueblo County Jail where he will remain until he is extradited to Missouri.