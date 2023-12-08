(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a home invasion on Nov. 8 in Pueblo County, in which a victim was tied up, beaten, and threatened while his shop was ransacked.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), 50-year-old William Gonzales was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said a warrant for Gonzales’ arrest was issued in late November after he was identified as one of the suspects who forced their way into a home on Daniel Road on Nov. 8, tied up the victim, Derek Seales, while they stole several items including cars, guns, and assorted tools.

Deputies originally responded to a property in the 30000 block of Daniel Road, west of Baxter Road, after Seales called to report that four men had forced their way into his camper on the property. The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at Seales, tied him up, and forced him to open a garage door to what Seales said was his grandfather’s shop.

Once inside the garage, the suspects ransacked the building and left with thousands of dollars in tools, several guns, a 2005 Dodge 1500 truck and a 2016 Nissan Frontier truck. PCSO said the damages and loss suffered by the property were estimated at nearly $100,000.

Sheriff’s detectives have recovered both stolen trucks, and more arrests may result from this investigation, PCSO said.