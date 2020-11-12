Man arrested in fatal shooting at Pueblo County campground

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Texas man has been arrested after he fatally shot another Texas man at a campground outside of Pueblo Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the KOA off Interstate 25 north of Pueblo. When deputies arrived, they found a car with the passenger side door open, and a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said the man, a 30-year-old from Texas, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies found the suspect, 30-year-old Evan Gaw of Texas, in a nearby field. He was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Deputies said Gaw and the victim had rented a spot at the campground for the night.