Man arrested in fatal shooting at Pueblo County campground

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Texas man has been arrested after he fatally shot another Texas man at a campground outside of Pueblo Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the KOA off Interstate 25 north of Pueblo. When deputies arrived, they found a car with the passenger side door open, and a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said the man, a 30-year-old from Texas, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies found the suspect, 30-year-old Evan Gaw of Texas, in a nearby field. He was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Deputies said Gaw and the victim had rented a spot at the campground for the night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local