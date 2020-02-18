Man arrested in death of woman found in Pueblo alley

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found in a Pueblo alley Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the victim’s body was found around 4:30 p.m. in an alley between Spruce Street and Pine Street. Her name has not yet been released.

Police identified the suspect as Rashad Jackson, 22. He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

Police said the homicide appears to be domestic-violence related.

This is the third homicide investigation in Pueblo this year.