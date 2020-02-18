Man arrested in death of woman found in Pueblo alley

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found in a Pueblo alley Monday afternoon, according to police.
Police said the victim’s body was found around 4:30 p.m. in an alley between Spruce Street and Pine Street. Her name has not yet been released.
Police identified the suspect as Rashad Jackson, 22. He was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.
Police said the homicide appears to be domestic-violence related.
This is the third homicide investigation in Pueblo this year.
Resources for victims of domestic violence
National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.
Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.
TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.
YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com