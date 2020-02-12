Man arrested in connection with two robberies at Fountain Subway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with two different robberies at a Fountain Subway earlier this year, according to police.

Police said both robberies happened at the store at 6871 Mesa Ridge Parkway. The first robbery was January 20, and the second was Monday.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ean Meadows, was arrested Monday as part of an unrelated investigation. During that investigation, officers found evidence linking Meadows to the robberies, according to police.

Meadows was jailed on a parole violation. Police said charges related to the robberies are pending.

Police said they are still investigating the robberies, and there may be additional suspects.