COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man in Colorado Springs has been arrested on charges relating to sexual exploitation of children, according to police.

Police said Joseph Kormanik, 25, was arrested Thursday. The arrest came after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Curlew Court, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Woodmen Road.

There’s no word yet on exactly what charges he faces.