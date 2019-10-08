Man arrested in connection with Pueblo carjacking

Image provided by Pueblo Police shows the suspect in a car theft in Pueblo on October 1.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Pueblo last week, according to police.

Police said the carjacking happened October 1 at the Loaf n’ Jug at Troy Avenue and Oakshire Lane.

On 10/01/19, officers responded to Loaf ‘n Jug, Troy & Oakshire, on report of an armed carjacking having just occurred…. Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

With the help of tips from the public, officers identified the suspect as Stevie Ray Flores, 28. Flores was arrested Monday evening on Eastern Avenue.

Police said Flores tried to run, but officers captured him after a brief chase.

Flores is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony menacing in connection with the October 1 incident. He also had warrants for aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief, according to police.