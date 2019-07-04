Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing second-degree murder charges after he shot and killed another man in southeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. inside a home on Springnite Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Police found the suspect inside the home and arrested him. He has been identified as Michael Mills, 56, of Colorado Springs. He is charged with second-degree murder.