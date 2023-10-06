(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in connection to multiple aggravated robberies .

Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 28, CSPD said it investigated seven aggravated robberies all by the same suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Lloyd Bridges.

CSPD said Bridges would typically hold a firearm up to the victim and demand money from a safe or cash register. One victim suffered bodily injury during one of the robberies.

CSPD arrested Bridges in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City on charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, and Second Degree Kidnapping. Bridges is also listed as a Sexually Violent Predator, according to CSPD.

Dates and locations of robberies associated with Bridges: