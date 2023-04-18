(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested following a structure fire at a home police had already visited for Criminal Mischief and Domestic Violence only days before, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said in a press release that officers responded on April 15 to a home on Mersey Court, in a neighborhood just west of West Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, on a reported disturbance.

Then, just after 5:30 p.m. on April 17, PPD once again responded to the home on a report of a structure fire. The Pueblo Fire Department also responded and determined the fire was an arson investigation.

PPD said the suspect in both incidents, 41-year-old Austin Gelsinger, was arrested near the area of Pueblo Boulevard and Thatcher Avenue several hours after the fire. He was booked on felony Criminal Mischief and Domestic Violence in the April 15 incident, along with new charges of Arson and Domestic Violence.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Gelsinger is due in Pueblo County Court on April 26.