(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a report of a strong-armed robbery.

The employees of the bank told officers that a man had walked into the bank and approached a teller. The man instructed the teller to give him all the money. The teller complied and the man left.

Witnesses on scene gave officers a description of the man, including his clothing. Part of the description included a black jacket with white writing on the front, white stripes on the collar, bottom of the sleeves, and waist of the jacket.

On Friday, Oct. 28, around 12:46 p.m., officers found a man with a stolen handgun at a business in the 600 block of Hwy 50. He was later identified as 30-year-old Josiah Scott.

PPD said officers noticed Scott’s distinct jacket, which was black with white lettering on the front and white stripes that matched the description of the bank robbery suspect from Thursday. A witness from the bank robbery was able to positively identify Scott.

After further investigation, law enforcement discovered Scott had also robbed another business on Wednesday, Oct. 19. An arrest warrant was authored for Scott in connection to that incident, but the warrant was not yet active.

Scott was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft.