(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a 32-year-old suspect who was identified in the theft of a trailer at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, but the trailer is still missing.

PCSO said 32-year-old Aaron Brown was identified as the suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft at the fairgrounds. The stolen trailer has not been found, and PCSO is asking the community to keep an eye out for it.

PCSO said if anyone has seen the trailer, you are asked to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (&19) 542-STOP (7867).