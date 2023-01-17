(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man and injuring him on Thursday, Jan. 12 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive, north of Airport Road, on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, around 8:45 a.m., detectives with the Assault unit and the Armed Violent Offender unit located the suspect in the shooting, identified as Frederick Richardson, near Dublin Boulevard and Flintridge Boulevard.

Richardson was taken into custody and sent to the El Paso County Jail, where he is being held on a charge of First Degree Assault.