(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man for shooting into a car on North Academy Boulevard on Feb. 7 and seriously injuring a passenger.

According to CSPD, members of the Armed Violent Offender Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested 36-year-old Richard Otero on Feb. 15 in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers responded around 2:52 a.m. to a hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg. During the officers’ investigation, they learned the man was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard, near Voyager Parkway.

CSPD said a car pulled up alongside the car the victim was riding in and fired several shots into the car, hitting the victim at least once. The man who was shot suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury.

Otero is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of Attempted Murder, First-Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Harassment. CSPD said in addition to his new charges, Otero was also wanted for a parole violation and an outstanding domestic violence warrant.