(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including Sexual Assault on a Child, after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) completed a months-long investigation.

According to PPD, after a five-month long investigation, multiple interviews, several search warrants, and collaboration with the Pueblo County Department of Human Services (DHS), detectives with the PPD Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Paul Pearson Jr.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Pearson was arrested on multiple charges, including:

Second Degree Kidnapping

False Imprisonment

Sexual Assault on a Child

Third Degree Assault

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Pearson was taken into custody on Aug. 3 without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.