Man arrested for setting nine fires in one day

COLORADO SPRINGS — On New Year’s Day a man was arrested for setting nine fires on purpose.

Police say Jan. 1, 2021, from 4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. CSFD and CSPD were kept busy by one suspect who lit nine fires.

On CSPD officer located the suspect as he was lighting his ninth fire at an occupied business in the 800 block of Sierra Madre Street. They identified him as James Guffey.

CSFD and CSPD initially received reports a man lit a fire in the 1000 block of South Tejon.

According to police, Guffey set fires to planters in front of a business, damaged other property, and then went behind the building and lit another fire, before leaving the area.

Guffey continued west onto Mill Street and lit a series of fires in the dry vegetation next to the alley.

Then Guffey kept lighting fires until an Officer contacted him and he admitted to lighting the fires and used a large torch lighter.

The recent snows and the quick response by both CSFD and CSPD in tracking the suspect limited the damage to both buildings and foliage.