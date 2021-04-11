Man arrested for setting multiple dumpsters on fire in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police arrested one man early Sunday morning after finding multiple dumpsters on fire.

At 12:40 a.m., CSPD officers saw a dumpster fire in the alleyway west of businesses on N. Tejon Street. A few minutes later, other officers in the downtown area began finding similar fire in nearby alleyways. They found about 10 different dumpsters set on fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire has responded to over a dozen separate dumpster fires in the downtown area over the last hour. We have 4 engines working in the area. If you have any information contact @CSPDPIO at 444-7000. pic.twitter.com/UZifggxgKV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 11, 2021

Survellance video was collected and the suspect was found by CSFD whie John Skidmore, 42, was actively trying to set another fire.

Skidmore was arrested and charged with several counts of arson and criminal mischief. He admitted to setting the fires but would not explain why did so.

The only damage was to the dumpsters and no injuries were reported.