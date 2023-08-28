(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a man has been arrested after new evidence connected him to a second burglary at the Monarch Mountain Ski Area.

Johnathan Edward Lee was originally arrested on Aug. 7 after CCSO deputies identified him as the suspect of a break-in at the Monarch Ski Area lodge. Lee was identified after ski area staff provided video footage of him breaking into the lodge, causing damage to the lodge, and stealing items before leaving.

Lee was arrested on charges of Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance and was then released on bond. However, as a result of the initial investigation, CCSO said additional evidence was discovered that Lee was involved in a previous burglary at the Monarch Ski Area, as well as another location in Nathrop.

On Aug. 22, CCSO once again arrested Lee on Second Degree Burglary and Theft charges in connection to the Monarch and Nathrop burglaries, with additional Criminal Mischief charges for the Nathrop break-in.

Lee was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility.