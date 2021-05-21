Man arrested after Pueblo crash that killed motorcyclist

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested on DUI charges after a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Pueblo Boulevard near the intersection with Lake Avenue. A motorcycle and an SUV were eastbound on Pueblo Boulevard, according to police. When the motorcycle slowed down to turn left onto northbound Lake Avenue, the SUV hit it from behind, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the SUV pulled into a nearby convenience store parking lot after the crash. Police said the driver, 34-year-old Shawn Kiefer, was arrested on charges of DUI, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault.