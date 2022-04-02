COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police have arrested the man they believe stole a $10,000 hot tub from a local business and participated in several other thefts.

On Jan. 26, the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) began an investigation into the theft of a $10,000 hot tub from a local business. While conducting surveillance and investigative follow up, detectives located the hot tub at a residential address in the Sand Creek Patrol Division.

SIU Detectives seized the hot tub and contacted the business. Employees from the business responded to the address and recovered the hot tub.

Police soon determined there were three separate crews committing these offenses. While developing several investigative leads, detectives were able to identify multiple suspects.

James Winstead, 33, was arrested for his participation in the theft. He was charged/arrested while incarcerated at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Winstead is also linked to a series of attempted ATM thefts, motor vehicle thefts, and other crimes.

On March 31, with the assistance of Parole, SIU Detectives also arrested Roger Sanborn, 42. Both individuals were booked in the El Paso County Jail.