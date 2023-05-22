(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after he fired at police officers at a Pueblo apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 to the 1100 block of Russ Avenue on a report of a person with a weapon. PPD said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Johnny Dennel, was trying to enter an apartment and had been harassing a woman.

When officers tried to make contact with Dennel, PPD said he fired a shot toward officers, and an officer fired back. Dennel then moved back into the hallway of the apartment complex, dropped his gun and surrendered.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Dennel was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on multiple charges:

First degree attempted murder of a peace officer

Two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Theft

Dennel is due in Pueblo County Court on May 25.