(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after he fired at police officers at a Pueblo apartment complex over the weekend.
According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 to the 1100 block of Russ Avenue on a report of a person with a weapon. PPD said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Johnny Dennel, was trying to enter an apartment and had been harassing a woman.
When officers tried to make contact with Dennel, PPD said he fired a shot toward officers, and an officer fired back. Dennel then moved back into the hallway of the apartment complex, dropped his gun and surrendered.
PPD said Dennel was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on multiple charges:
- First degree attempted murder of a peace officer
- Two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender
- Theft
Dennel is due in Pueblo County Court on May 25.