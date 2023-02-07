Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Loaf 'N Jug

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is under arrest after crashing his SUV into a Loaf ‘N Jug store on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along with innocent bystander’s cars, before leaving the scene.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, their dispatch center started receiving multiple calls stating that a black SUV had crashed into the Loaf ‘N Jug on Space Center Drive near North Powers Boulevard, and had also hit several other cars.

CSPD said the SUV left the scene, but was later found by police at the corner of Airport Road and Murray Road, “driving at an excessive speed.”

CSPD said the driver, 23-year-old Cody Jones-Furnas was arrested for several charges, including Driving Under the Influence and Hit-and-Run. The SUV he was driving had heavy damage, CSPD said.

During their investigation of the incident, officers learned that another person at the Loaf ‘N Jug tried to stop Jones-Furnas from leaving by using their own pickup truck, and Furnas’s SUV hit that person’s truck. The bystander’s pickup sustained minor damage, CSPD said.