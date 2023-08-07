(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after nearly hitting a deputy head-on on Saturday night, Aug. 5, on Pueblo’s east side.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the deputy was driving in the area of Fourth Street and Victory Lane when he saw a car heading eastbound toward him. The deputy was able to swerve and avoid a collision, and chased after the car with his emergency lights on.

PCSO said the driver sped away from the deputy, and the deputy eventually lost track of the car near Beaumont Street. The deputy later located the car, a 2018 Honda Civic, parked with the driver’s side door open near Beaumont and 14th Street.

The deputy then saw the driver, identified as Josiah Luna, get out of the car and run toward an open field. The deputy began to run after him, but Luna ran into a barbed wire fence and fell to the ground.

As the deputy approached, he noticed a gun in Luna’s waistband. The deputy seized the gun and found it was equipped with a 30-round magazine, PCSO said. Luna was taken into custody.

There were two passengers in the car Luna had been driving, and one of them, 36-year-old Richard Miller, was arrested on outstanding warrants. The other passenger was released. Another loaded handgun was found in the car.

Luna was arrested for Felony Eluding, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Prohibited Use of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine. Both Luna and Miller were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.