PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A 45-year-old convicted felon commanded his dog to attack Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies as they were checking on his welfare early Sunday morning, according to deputies. Burnest Johnson was arrested for assault and felony arson after deputies learned he also tried to set his Pueblo West house on fire.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Woodstock Lane at about 1 a.m. Sunday after a family member called for a welfare check on a man later identified as Burnest Johnson. The family member reported that Johnson was breaking items and fire alarms were going off in the

home.

When deputies arrived, they contacted Johnson, who was outside the home, and told him they

were there to check on him. Johnson refused to speak to deputies and said he was going to get a

weapon. Deputies concerned for their safety as well as for Johnson, who appeared to be

intoxicated, attempted to detain him. Johnson refused verbal commands to comply and shouted a

command in a foreign language to his dog.

The dog subsequently attacked a deputy, biting her on the back of the leg. The deputy suffered minor injuries. A Taser was deployed and Johnson was taken into custody.

Deputies went inside the home to speak to a family member where they smelled a strong odor of

gasoline. They discovered there had been a fire on the back porch of the home, which burned a

deck and scorched a portion of the house. Deputies and Pueblo West Fire personnel, who also

responded to the home, discovered there were signs the fire was intentionally set. When deputies

initially arrived at the home, they saw Johnson throw a gas can into the garage. They also found

Johnson in possession of two lighters. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 damage to the

property.

Johnson, who is on parole, was arrested for first-degree arson, second-degree assault on a peace

officer, domestic violence, a protection order violation, and a parole hold. He was booked into the

Pueblo County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.