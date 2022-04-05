FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police has released new information regarding an incident that occurred on Sunday, April, 3, 2022.

Officers say they were dispatched to the Fountain Inn Motel on 650 Champlin Drive on a shooting call. There, they detained a man who they saw walking away from the motel in possession of an AR-15 style rifle.

That man was later identified as 21-year-old Calil Witherspoon. Officers say Witherspoon went to the motel and confronted people with the rifle and, eventually, fired a shot. Police say the bullet nearly struck another people who was inside the motel in a different room.

Witherspoon was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO), Large Capacity Magazine Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Child Abuse and Reckless Endangerment.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.