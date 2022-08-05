PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys.

According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Damien Madden, reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his keys.

The victim ran away without giving up his keys, and according to police, head a “pop” sound as he fled. The victim was not injured, but police did locate a spent .22 caliber shell casing on the scene.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to another attempted carjacking, this time at Runyon Lake. Madden allegedly asked for help from the victim, and after the victim provided him with some money and water, Madden then demanded the victim’s keys. The victim refused, and Madden then fired his handgun into the air.

The victim ran from the scene, and Madden chased after them while hitting them with the handgun. The victim sustained minor injuries.

When police arrived on scene, a bystander had Madden detained in a restroom facility at the lake. When officers attempted to arrest Madden, a struggle ensued, in which Madden pointed his handgun at an officer and threatened to kill him.

Officers retreated for their safety, and utilized non-lethal methods to subdue him. Madden did not fire his weapon at officers.

Madden was identified as the suspect in both carjackings, though he had changed his clothing and shaved prior to committing the second attempted carjacking.

Madden faces two counts of first degree attempted aggravated robbery, attempted first degree assault, two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, restraining order violation, and resisting arrest.