COLORADO SPRINGS — A 34-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to his apartment on Vickers Drive.

When officers arrived at Windtree Apartments just after 10:30 p.m., they received information that the lone occupant of the apartment, Andrew Roebuck, had set fire to his own apartment, resulting in the evacuation of seven other occupied units. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the damages caused are estimated in excess of $750,000.

Roebuck was identified a short distance from the apartment complex and taken into custody.

The fire investigation is currently ongoing.