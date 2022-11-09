(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after months of investigation into alleged sharing of child sexual abuse content.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received a tip in April 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an unknown person uploading hundreds of child sexual abuse images to a cloud-based service.

The investigation led detectives to an apartment in the 400 block of Lionstone Drive, near East Bijou Street and North Murray Boulevard, where a search warrant was executed Nov. 9 by the ICAC unit.

25-year-old Nathyn Vega was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

CSPD said the ICAC unit consists of one detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, CSPD detectives, and Special Agents from Homeland Security.