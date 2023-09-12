(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to strangle his wife on Saturday, Sept. 9 according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Elgin Court between South Palomar Drive and South Greenway Avenue in Pueblo West about a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived they learned that 38-year-old Jose Espinoza-Espinoza and his wife had been arguing outside when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and began choking her. At one point she briefly lost consciousness, according to PCSO.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The victim also told deputies that Espinoza-Espinoza violently shook her causing her to hit her head on a parked car and on the side of the house when he threw her down.

The victim alleges that Espinoza-Espinoza attempted to drag her into the home but she was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious bodily injuries.

Espinoza-Espinoza left before deputies arrived, but on Monday, Sept. 11 a deputy investigating the incident obtained an arrest warrant.

Espinoza-Espinoza met with deputies Monday afternoon and was arrested without incident.

Espinoza-Espinoza is facing charges of Attempted Murder, First-Degree Assault, First-Degree Kidnapping, Obstruction of Telephone, Criminal Extortion, and Domestic Violence.